AM Rajkumar to host free ‘Hot or Scary’ Halloween party in Ridgewood

Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar will host a “Hot or Scary” Halloween bash in Ridgewood Wednesday night, providing a free celebration for members of the local community.

The free celebration will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at El Manaba Restaurant at 3-41 Nicholas Ave. on Oct. 29, featuring free food, a costume contest and music.

Rajkumar stated that the event would mark the most “spooktacular Halloween extravaganza that Ridgewood has ever seen,” encouraging local residents to come along in their most creative costumes.

She also encouraged people to bring their best dance moves to take advantage of a DJ set and dance floor at the venue.

The event, co-sponsored by Queens Public Library, the Myrtle Avenue BID, the 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol, Ridgewood 3-2-1 Kiwanis, Ridgewood Nepalese Society, Inc., Altamirano Financial Services and CMM Producciones, will feature free authentic Ecuadorian food for all attendees.

“Be hot. Or be scary. But most of all, be there,” Rajkumar said in a post on social media promoting the event.