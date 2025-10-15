Woman slugged L train rider during random assault in Ridgewood subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly punched a woman as she waited for an L train at the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Ridgewood on Oct. 2.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a woman who punched an L train rider as she waited on the platform during an unprovoked attack at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station on the night of Thursday, Oct. 2.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on the northbound L train platform waiting to board the train at 8:30 p.m. when a stranger approached her and without saying a word, punched her in the face before entering the train, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries in the random assault but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from inside the Ridgewood subway station and described her as having a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a green sweatsuit.

Anyone with information regarding this unprovoked attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 12, the 104th Precinct has reported 230 felony assaults so far in 2025, nine fewer than the 239 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 3.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct, with 14 reported so far this year, one fewer than the 15 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 6.7%, according to CompStat.