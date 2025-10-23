Richmond Hill man indicted for unprovoked knife attack on 7 train rider in Corona: DA

Luis Pallchisaca of Richmond Hill was indicted by a Queens grand jury in connection with an unprovoked knife attack on a 7 train rider in Corona.

A Queens grand jury indicted a Richmond Hill man in connection with an unprovoked knife attack on a 7 train rider in Corona last month.

Luis Pallchicaca, 21, of 112th Street, was indicted on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, assault and weapons possession for allegedly stabbing another subway rider at the Mets-Willets Point station.

According to the indictment and investigation, on the night of Sunday, Sept. 21, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Pallchisaca, who was wearing a sweatshirt and ripped jeans, was inside a 7 train at the subway station near Citi Field when a 25-year-old victim entered the subway car. Pallchisaca approached the victim from the front and, without any warning, allegedly slashed the man’s throat and then stabbed him in the back multiple times with what appeared to be a knife. He then fled the scene.

Police from the 110th Precinct and Transit District 20 responded to the location, and EMS transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He required surgery on his larynx and a chest tube to treat his injuries. He was also treated for stab wounds to his back.

Pallchisaca was arrested at his Richmond Hill home on Sept. 22. A court-authorized search warrant of the residence led to the recovery of a knife and the same sweatshirt, ripped jeans, and black shoes Pallchisaca wore during the bloody attack.

“A young man experienced every New Yorker’s worst nightmare when he was stabbed in the throat and back in an unprovoked attack on our subway system,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “As alleged, this defendant saw the 25-year-old victim enter the subway car and — without warning — repeatedly slashed the passenger and then fled the scene.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Zaro set bail at $500,000 cash/$1 million bond/$1.5 million partially secured bond and ordered Pallchisaca to return to court on Dec. 8. If convicted, Pallchisaca faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The safety of our mass transit system is paramount,” Katz said. “And we will aggressively prosecute those who bring disorder to our subways and buses.”