The Ridgewood community has welcomed many new businesses and restaurants to the area, offering delicious cuisine from all over the world to the neighborhood. From the Ridgewood Historic District and beyond, the area has transformed into foodie heaven with something new for everyone, whether you’re looking for the perfect iced matcha latte or a warm and hearty bowl of fresh handmade pasta.

From Michelin-recognized restaurants to premium matcha and coffee drinks, here are some of the latest openings in the area.

Salvo’s

Salvo’s is a new Italian restaurant that opened this month, offering a range of dishes from fresh-made sandwiches like their Reginella,to handmade pasta dishes, seasonal salads and more. The newly opened space has already generated quite the buzz after gaining a following from pop-up shops in the neighborhood before solidifying a space. The restaurant is currently open Thursday through Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

66-01 Forest Ave., Ridgewood

Instagram: @salvos.nyc

Sieve Cafe

Sieve Cafe opened in August, offering premium matcha, coffee, and fresh pastries to the area. The cafe is one of the first matcha-focused cafes in the Ridgewood neighborhood, giving customers a high-quality matcha experience, from hot and iced drinks like strawberry matcha, uji matcha and matcha cream, to coffee drinks from hojicha to cappuccinos and more. The cafe also offers fresh pastries like their almond croissant, matcha loaf and vegan banana nut muffin, to name a few.

7-57 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood

sievecafe.com

Instagram: @sievecafe

Hi-Node

Hi-Node is a cafe and restaurant that recently made its debut, offering authentic Japanese dishes, from onigiri, sushi hand rolls and sandwiches like the pork katsu and U.S Wagyu yakiniku rice sandwich. The space also offers side dishes like their aonori French fries and Kara-age chicken bites for a savory treat. For those looking for something sweet, their dessert and drink menu has offerings from organic matcha soft serve ice cream to iced strawberry matcha lattes.

68-38 Forest Ave., Ridgewood

929-488-3538

hi-nodenyc.com

Instagram: @hinodeny

Wonder

Wonder is a virtual food hall that lets customers order from a range of restaurants, offering them the option to try an array of food from restaurants known outside of NYC, including Texas staple Tejas Barbecue, Atlanta’s popular Fred’s Meat & Bread and Detroit’s Brick Pizza Co. The space opened in Sept., marking the brand’s third Queens expansion, including one in Astoria and Jackson Heights.

56-16 Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood

855-818-5755

wonder.com

Instagram: @wonder

Il Gigante

Il Gigante is a Michelin-recognized Italian restaurant that opened earlier this year, serving handmade pasta dishes in the Ridgewood Historic District. The space has a range of popular entrees from their Gramigna alla Salsiccia to their Cotoletta alla Bolognese. The restaurant gets some of its ingredients from local favorites like DiMarco’s Butcher Shop and fresh-made desserts from the iconic Rudy’s Pastry Shop.

8-80 Woodward Ave., Ridgewood

516-927-0041

ilgigantenyc.com

Instagram: @ilgigantenyc

YoYo Chicken

YoYo Chicken recently expanded to Ridgewood, offering Halal food ranging from their YoYo chicken sandwich, the YoYo double smash burger and their mix plate, which includes a chicken slider, smashburger and seasoned waffle fries. The new space offers food for dining in and takeout, providing a fun place to stop by and indulge in savory and juicy sandwiches and fries.

60-19 Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood

347-457-5996

yoyochicken.com

Instagram: @yoyochicken013

La Parrillada Colombiana-Sede 2

La Parrillada Colombiana expanded to a second location in Ridgewood this month, offering authentic Colombian cuisine from their plato aguacatala to their super paisa, paella and other dishes. The expansive space is perfect for dinner plans or weekend meet-ups, bringing a festive vibe and a place to watch sports games in the area. From happy hour deals and weekly specials, the new space is a great place for authentic and delicious Colombian food.

8-59 Wyckoff Ave., Ridgewood

347-457-5511

Instagram: @laparrilladacolombiana.ny

Arrigo’s

Arrigo’s recently opened offering an Italian American-inspired deli that offers hearty sandwiches during the day, from their Italian combo, to Artichoke pesto, eggplant parm supreme, to name a few. During dinnertime, they serve handmade pasta, including rigatoni with short rib ragu, sofrito, and parmigiano reggiano. The eatery has special dinner events where guests can enjoy a curated selection of wine and explore new menu items, and the space, which has a vintage feel, offers a cozy atmosphere and fun place to explore.

71-08 Fresh Pond Road, Ridgewood

arrigosnyc.com

Instagram: @arrigos.nyc