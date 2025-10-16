Ridgewood Farmshare announces bulk organic produce, eggs and more available for purchase this winter

The Ridgewood Farmshare of the Ridgewood Commons has announced the online portal is open to sign up for the community-shared agriculture (CSA) program for the upcoming winter and spring. The deadline is Nov. 10, and food pick-ups will begin just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22 on a bi-weekly basis.

On top of fresh vegetables, the CSA also has eggs, beef, chicken, apples and cheese, courtesy of Norwich Meadows Farm, and even coffee from Peculier Coffee Roasters based out of Queens. The standard vegetable share costs $775, with add-ons for the other items available ranging from $82 to $225. The CSA will run for 13 weeks until May of 2026, and provides community members with several options to participate including a payment plan, up to a 50% discount for lower income families, and for the first time is accepting SNAP.

Community members can sign up here at any time before Nov. 22, and are encouraged to email ridgewoodfarmshare@gmail.com with any questions and to see if they qualify for any of the financial benefits.

A portion of the funds will go directly to the Ridgewood Commons, formerly known as Woodbine, which will help the community center operate its food pantry, gym and workshops. The Ridgewood Commons moved from its old location at 585 Woodside Ave. and changed its name as it underwent a transition in leadership last month. However, the center is still dedicated to maintaining its regular schedule and original mission.

“Ridgewood Commons will continue to be a home for mutual aid, community building, & collective thought & experimentation in Ridgewood, Queens,” wrote a member on the Ridgewood Commons Instagram.