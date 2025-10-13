Ridgewood Savings Bank offers teens chance to win $10,000 in video contest

The Ridgewood Savings Bank announced it is accepting submissions from teens 13-18 years old for the chance to win up to $10,000 as part of a video contest to show off their smartest saving strategies and money habits.

The “Lights, Camera, Save!” contest runs from now until Nov. 30, where teens can “flex their creativity” and educate their peers on how best to achieve their financial goals “whether it’s budgeting for their first car, saving for college, or learning how to spot scams online.”

The national competition, sponsored by Visa, has a top prize of $10,000 for 1st place, $5,000 for 2nd, and $2,500 for 3rd.

The Ridgewood Savings Bank was founded in 1921 and now has 36 branches across the New York metropolitan area, but vows to stay true to its “community bank roots” in the neighborhood it began in. As a result, the bank is giving out other prizes just for locals, including an Apple MacBook Air, iPhone 17, Apple Watch, and Beats Studio Pro to the top four winners. The winning videos will be shared on YouTube as part of a nationwide education campaign for the American Bankers Association.

The rules are simple: shoot a video, up to 30 seconds, on any money-related topic that showcases “sound personal financial skills.” Submissions are limited to one per contestant and must be their own, original work.

“Every year, approximately 10,000 people take part in our financial education events — from community workshops to school visits, and we love seeing young people take what they learn and make it their own,” said Ridgewood Savings Bank President and CEO Leonard Stekol. “This contest is a perfect way to show that money smarts can be creative and fun.”

The videos will be judge based on the message, overall creativity, and production value and anyone interested in entering is encouraged to view previous winners. For questions, contact Sebrina Tulloch at financialeducation@ridgewoodbank.com or (718) 961-6900.