Rooftop pumpkin patch in LIC offers fall fun with a view

The Cityside Pumpkin Patch is back in Long Island City until Nov 2.
Photo credit: Cityside Pumpkin Patch

Nothing says fall like exploring a pumpkin patch, and now Autumn-lovers can immerse themselves in a Halloween wonderland complete with a rooftop view at Cityside’s Pumpkin Patch at the Summer Club in Long Island City.

The summertime oasis, located at 8-08 Queens Plaza South, was completely transformed into a Halloween getaway complete with games, treats, and other spooky surprises.

The pumpkin patch has a wide variety of locally sourced pumpkins. Photo credit: Cityside Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkin patch rooftop is open through Nov. 2, offering fun for all ages, whether guests are planning a family outing for the afternoon or a night out under the stars with friends. The expansive space is filled with locally sourced pumpkins of all sizes, scarecrow archery, pumpkin smashing, and fall-flavored treats, including seasonal cocktails and other fall-friendly bites, as well as plenty of interactive photo opportunities that are bound to scare viewers once guests hit ‘share’ on their Instagram.

Guests can enjoy a range of fun activities like scarecrow archery. Photo credit: Cityside Pumpkin Patch

General admission starts at $16.75, which comes with one pumpkin and gives guests access to the rooftop pumpkin patch for a two-hour session, available Thursday through Sunday, including timeslots from 5 to 10 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and timeslots from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The pumpkin patch also has the option for upgraded experiences, including a semi-private cabana for up to 10 people and an all-inclusive ticket which includes one small to medium pumpkin, a pumpkin smashing session and the option of one of the following experiences, like a tarot card reading, face-painting or an extra small to medium pumpkin.

The rooftop pumpkin patch has delicious fall treats available for purchase. Photo credit: Cityside Pumpkin Patch

The experience also offers a variety of tasty treats, including large pretzels, corn dogs and French fries, as well as hot and fresh donuts, Nutella S’mores and other seasonal delights. There’s even an array of indulgent drinks from hot chocolate to specialty cocktails, cider and much more.  

The Cityside Pumpkin Patch first arrived in Long Island City in 2023, offering the community a fun new way to experience an array of fall activities. The event is perfect for a Fall date night or a weekend experience with friends, and gives families the chance to get together and indulge in fun and food, allowing family members of all ages to get into the Halloween spirit. Secure your tickets while you can and prepare to enjoy a one-of-a-kind rooftop experience at this event.

Visitors can try their hand at pumpkin smashing at the rooftop event. Photo credit: Cityside Pumpkin Patch

To reserve a ticket or learn more about the Cityside Pumpkin Patch and all of its offerings, visit their website or check them out at @citysidepumpkinpatch

