September 2025 saw rental prices in Queens maintain upward trajectory from previous year: report

Apartments in Queens experienced increases in average rental prices across the board in September 2025, compared to the same month the previous year, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.
Year-over-year, the overall average rent across the 11 neighborhoods in the borough included in the study rose 4.22%, from $2,928 in September 2024 to $3,051 in September 2025.
Studios had by far the biggest rent jump among unit types, having increased 6.57%, from $2,382 in 2024 to $2,538 in 2025. This also represented the highest rental price for a month over the last 13 months. Jackson Heights had the biggest spike among the Queens neighborhoods, with the average rent of studios there having risen from $1,890 last year to $2,479 this year.
One-bedroom units saw a 3.22% boost, from $2,837 in 2024 to $2,928 in 2025. The highest leap occurred in Long Island City, where rental prices for these units went up from $4,158 last year to $4,348 this year.
Two-bedroom units had the average rent climb 3.46%, from $3,562 in 2024 to $3,685 in 2025. Astoria had the biggest gains in this area, with the average rent of two-bedroom units there rising from $3,483 last year to $4,054 this year.
In addition to having the biggest increase in average rent for one-bedroom units, Long Island City also had the most expensive apartments in Queens across the board. Studios there were $3,620 in September 2025, one-bedroom units were $4,348 and two-bedroom units had an average rent of $5,903.
The cheapest studios were located in Elmhurst, at $2,020. Jackson Heights had the most affordable one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units, at $2,448 and $2,954, respectively.
Ten of the 11 Queens neighborhoods in the study had year-over-year increases in the average rental price in September 2025. The lone outlier was Jamaica, where the average rent went down 2.61%, from $2,889 in 2024 to $2,813 in 2025.