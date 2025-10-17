September 2025 saw rental prices in Queens maintain upward trajectory from previous year: report

September 2025 saw a year-over-year increase in the average cost of rent across the board among apartments in Queens.

Apartments in Queens experienced increases in average rental prices across the board in September 2025, compared to the same month the previous year, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.

Year-over-year, the overall average rent across the 11 neighborhoods in the borough included in the study rose 4.22%, from $2,928 in September 2024 to $3,051 in September 2025.

Studios had by far the biggest rent jump among unit types, having increased 6.57%, from $2,382 in 2024 to $2,538 in 2025. This also represented the highest rental price for a month over the last 13 months. Jackson Heights had the biggest spike among the Queens neighborhoods, with the average rent of studios there having risen from $1,890 last year to $2,479 this year.

One-bedroom units saw a 3.22% boost, from $2,837 in 2024 to $2,928 in 2025. The highest leap occurred in Long Island City, where rental prices for these units went up from $4,158 last year to $4,348 this year.

Two-bedroom units had the average rent climb 3.46%, from $3,562 in 2024 to $3,685 in 2025. Astoria had the biggest gains in this area, with the average rent of two-bedroom units there rising from $3,483 last year to $4,054 this year.

In addition to having the biggest increase in average rent for one-bedroom units, Long Island City also had the most expensive apartments in Queens across the board. Studios there were $3,620 in September 2025, one-bedroom units were $4,348 and two-bedroom units had an average rent of $5,903.

The cheapest studios were located in Elmhurst, at $2,020. Jackson Heights had the most affordable one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units, at $2,448 and $2,954, respectively.

Ten of the 11 Queens neighborhoods in the study had year-over-year increases in the average rental price in September 2025. The lone outlier was Jamaica, where the average rent went down 2.61%, from $2,889 in 2024 to $2,813 in 2025.