Shirtless burglar sought for injuring woman during break-in of a Hillside Avenue business in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for this burglary suspect, who allegedly broke into a business on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica while shirtless and roughed up a woman who surprised him in mid-September.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are still looking for a shirtless burglar who targeted a commercial establishment on Hillside Avenue and roughed up a woman who discovered him last month. The break-in occurred on the night of Sunday, Sept. 14, when the suspect broke the front door of 146-06 Hillside Ave. just before 11 p.m. and went up the stairs to the second floor.

He approached the 44-year-old victim and forcibly removed her cell phone and threw it down the stairwell. The intruder proceeded to push the woman to the floor, causing pain and swelling to her face, before running out of the building onto Hillside Avenue, where he fled in an unknown direction, police said. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition. No property was removed from the location, and the woman’s cell phone was recovered at the scene.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion, with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes and approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall. He was last seen shirtless, wearing blue shorts, white sneakers and a white shirt over his head.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 5, the 103rd Precinct has reported 169 burglaries so far in 2025, 13 fewer than the 182 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 7.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 561 reported so far this year, 44 fewer than the 169 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 7.3%, according to CompStat.