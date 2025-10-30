Your guide to shopping small: 9 western Queens gems to visit

As November draws near, it’s the perfect time to put a spotlight on small businesses especially as days like Small Business Saturday and even Black Friday are just around the corner. Western Queens is comprised of small businesses, from restaurants to cafes, shops and clothing stores that highlight the diverse mosaic of the borough.

From neighborhood gems to vinyl record stores, check out these small businesses to support throughout the year.

The Brass Owl is a neighborhood gem that offers a wide range of items, including clothing and accessories, as well as unique greeting cards and other products, with many sourced from local artists and entrepreneurs. The shop is a great place to stop by, whether you’re looking to get a head start on holiday shopping or simply peruse all the unique items they have to offer.

36-19 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-848-0905

thebrassowl.com

Instagram: @thebrassowl

Planet Sis Candles

Planet Sis Candles is a Queens-based small business owned by three sisters who aim to provide high-quality, affordable candles made with hand-poured coconut wax and a range of scents. Their candles can be purchased through their website as well as a list of small businesses throughout Queens.

planetsis.co

Instagram: planetsisco

Pancakes Records

Pancakes Records is a local shop that buys and sells vinyl records and accessories. The space is filled with a range of records from old classics to new releases. Whether you’re looking for a rare find or just getting into the realm of vinyl records the cozy space is perfect to stop by and explore all they have to offer.

20-77 Steinway St., Astoria

pancakes-records.com

Instagram: @pancakes.records

Pimbeche Vintage

Pimbeche Vintage specializes in selling vintage clothing and accessories, including jewelry, shoes, handbags and other unique finds. The space has recently expanded to a new space in Astoria, just minutes away from where they originally opened to a new and expansive shop with even more vintage finds.

29-23 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-531-0482

pimbechevintage.com

Instagram: @pimbechevintage

Bliss Vintage by Violet’s Volition

Bliss Vintage is a neighborhood gem that sells clothing, accessories, jewelry, kitchenware and other unique items. The space also features a range of products by local makers and is a great place to shop for something special, whether it’s for yourself or a loved one.

41-03 46th St., Sunnyside

347-989-6291

violetsvolition.com

Instagram: @violetsvolition

Lockwood

Lockwood has locations throughout NYC and Queens including Astoria and Jackson Heights, with items from candles to greeting cards and clothing. Visitors are bound to find something special when they visit the store and they also stock up on special items for the seasons and holidays throughout the year.

46-06 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

347-507-0039

lockwoodshop.com

Instagram: @lockwoodshop

Sunnyside Arts

Sunnyside Arts sells art supplies, hosts classes and events. The shop has supplies from fine art supplies and has classes for adults such as figure drawing, paint and sip, creative writing and more. They also offer a range of kids classes like arts and crafts, comics, painting, and other activities.

45-18 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

sunnysideartsnyc.com

Instagram: @sunnysideartsnyc

Trends LIC

Trends LIC is NYC’s largest dispensary owned by two brothers which also offers classes, events, and other wellness activities from yoga to meditation. The dispensary offers a wide range of products and plenty of assistance and education for those who are new to the space.

27-25 44th Drive, LIC

trendslic.com

Instagram: @trends.lic

Just Things

Just Things is a thrift store with an assortment of items from games to books, clothing, accessories, decorations and much more. The shop is perfect for finding something unique and special with items that are hard to find elsewhere.

47-28 Vernon Blvd., LIC

Instagram: @just.things_lic