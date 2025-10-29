Simple Peruvian is expanding to the Ridgewood community after a successful grand opening in Sunnyside this past summer.

The new location at 58-08 Myrtle Ave. is bringing even more delicious cuisine to the Queens borough with a special grand opening event on Saturday, Nov. 8, featuring specials, discounts and more, starting at noon.

Simple Peruvian is owned by Steven Jhou and Lancy Jiang, who sought to bring authentic Peruvian flavors blended with Chinese cooking traditions to the world’s most diverse borough. Inspired by the history of Asian migration to Peru in the mid-19th century, the menu features dishes such as lomo saltado, pollo a la brasa, ceviche, and wok-tossed chaufa, all crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

After Jhou opened a Peruvian restaurant in Jackson Heights, he sought to provide a fusion inspired by his upbringing in Peru, where he learned a great deal from his family’s restaurant, including cooking traditions and techniques. After initially unveiling their dishes to the borough with the opening of their Sunnyside restaurant at the end of August, the Ridgewood opening marks Simple Peruvian’s second expansion this year.

“We’re thrilled to join the Ridgewood neighborhood and share our passion for Peruvian food,” said Zhou. “Our Sunnyside neighbors have embraced us, and we can’t wait to bring the same energy and flavor to Ridgewood.”

From Nov. 8 to Nov. 22, the restaurant will welcome neighbors to the new space with specials, including Chicha Morada, a popular Peruvian purple corn drink, for $1, and a complimentary appetizer with any entrée.

Popular dishes include the arroz chaufa especial, a Peruvian-Chinese style fried rice featuring chicken, pork, and shrimp, pollo a la brasa, a juicy rotisserie chicken; ceviche mixto, a refreshing blend of seafood marinated in fresh lime juice, and more. The space, which is open for dine-in, take-out out and delivery, provides another dining option to the area that is both authentic and affordable for lunch and dinner.

To learn more about Simple Peruvian and their latest news, follow them at @simpleperuvian.