Soup’s on! Your western Queens essential list for chilly days

Western Queens has an array of hot soup from all over the world.

The start of cooler seasons marks the perfect weather for a hot and savory bowl of soup, and Queens has something to satisfy every appetite with cuisine from around the world. From Greek restaurants to Vietnamese and French cuisine, the neighborhood has an array of soothing soup to warm the body and soul.

Whether you’re looking for classic French Onion soup or a hearty bowl of ramen, check out these western Queens restaurants to get your soup fix.

Il Bambino

Il Bambino is home to an array of delicious paninis, but their soup is a perfect go-to for chilly days, including their creamy tomato bisque soup, which is served with basil pesto grilled bread. The hot soup and warm bread on the side are perfect for days when you need a mood boost or something savory to indulge.

34-08 31st Ave., Astoria

(718) 626-0087

https://il-bambino.restaurants-world.com

JBC Rice Noodles Ramen & Dumplings

JBC offers a variety of soups, including tomato soup, original bone soup, mala spicy and tom yum. The soup is accompanied by rice noodles and offers a variety of meat options, including beef brisket, fish slices and more. The Asian restaurant also offers bowls of ramen and udon, making the restaurant a perfect place to stop by, especially in cooler weather.

35-18 30th Ave., Astoria

(718) 247-3003

Instagram: @jbcricenoodlesandramen

Sanford’s

Sanford’s is a neighborhood gem that has been part of Astoria for over a hundred years since it first opened in 1922. The expansive space is known for its many dishes, including French onion soup and a rustic tomato soup that comes with Parmesan croutons. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers a great meet-up space throughout the week.

30-13 Broadway, Astoria

718-932-9569

sanfordsnyc.com

Instagram: @sanfordsastoria

Crave Astoria

Crave Astoria is a Greek restaurant offering a mix of Greek and American dishes, including burgers and pita sandwiches. The popular eatery also offers hearty soup dishes, such as their Avgolemono, a classic Greek soup made with chicken, lemon, and orzo, served with a side of crackers.

28-55 36th St., Astoria

718-726-4976

cravenytogo.com

Instagram: @crave_astoria

Cyclo

Cyclo specializes in Vietnamese cuisine, from sandwiches to rice dishes and soup, like their Pho beef noodle soup and other dishes like beef stew noodle soup, and the “super bowl,” pho with beef, chicken, shrimp and tofu in beef broth. The cozy restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, offering authentic and delicious cuisine.

5-51 47th Ave., #573, LIC

718-786-8309

cyclolic.com

Instagram: @cyclo_lic

Soothr

Soothr recently expanded to Long Island City, offering an expansive space with distinct vibes, ranging from a garden room to a speakeasy-style cafe and a large dining area. The restaurant serves Chicken Khao Soi, a Northern-style curry soup, and Tom Yum seafood hotpot, a sour and spicy soup with mushrooms, fish, shrimp and squid with a creamy broth.

25-20 43rd Ave., LIC

929-554-9955

soothrlic.com

Instagram: @soothr.lic

Yumpling

Yumpling is a Taiwanese restaurant that offers popular dishes, including their beef noodle soup, which is made with tender beef and noodles in a savory Taiwanese broth. The cozy and compact space also offers Mala hot oil to give the hearty bowl of soup a spicy kick. The authentic restaurant also serves soup dishes, such as Zha Jiang Mian and Danzai noodle soup.

49-11 Vernon Blvd., LIC

718-713-1839

yumpling.com

Instagram: @yumpling

Doma

Doma is a Korean restaurant that has plenty of hot and savory soups for the cooler weather, including kimchi stew, spicy beef soup with vegetables, and rice cake and dumpling soup. The restaurant is perfect for lunch or dinner and offers a variety of dishes, including bibimbap, bulgogi over rice, and chef’s specials like their kimchi pancake.

43-43 41st St., Sunnyside

718-707-0615

Doma-restaurant.square.site

Bistro 46

Bistro 46 is a French bistro with authentic dishes from Coq Au Vin, steak frites, and sauteed escargot. The cozy space also features soups such as their soup of the day, based on what’s in season, and the gratinee soup, a classic onion soup with gruyere and croutons, perfect for a cold day or for a starter while dining in.

43-46 46th St., Sunnyside

718-361-0690

bliss46bistronyc.com

Instagram: @bliss46bistro

Momo Crave

This Nepalese restaurant specializes in handmade dumplings that blend tradition with a modern twist, offering customers something new to explore. While the restaurant offers a range of momos, from the Thai soup momo to the Sandeko momo, they also serve soup, such as Thenthuk, a hand-pulled soup noodle with a choice of chicken, beef or vegetable, and their hot and sour soup.

38-07 69th St., Sunnyside

718-255-1714

momocrave.com

Instagram: @momocrave