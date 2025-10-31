South Ozone Park man indicted for manslaughter in death of highway worker from the Bronx near JFK: DA

A South Ozone Park hit-and-run driver was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with manslaughter, assault, leaving the scene and other crimes for the death of a construction zone flag worker from the Bronx on the Nassau Expressway who was allegedly struck and killed by him near JFK Airport in September.

Daveanand Budhai, 25, of 115th Street, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on an eight-count indictment for allegedly driving with a suspended license at twice the posted speed limit when he fatally struck 44-year-old Isabel Alvarez, from the Longwood section of the Bronx, while on his way to a Dunkin’ Donuts.

According to the charges, just before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, the defendant was behind the wheel of a white 2018 Infiniti Q50S going eastbound at a high rate of speed on the Nassau Expressway approaching Exit 1N, which feeds into the Van Wyck Expressway. The ramp, however, was an active construction site, and the left lane was closed and marked with multiple traffic drums and signage. The posted speed for the ramp was 25 mph.

According to prosecutors, Budhai allegedly slammed into traffic drums and then struck Isabel Alvarez, 44, of Rogers Place in the Longwood section of the Bronx. Alvarez was a construction worker who served as the flag person, holding a paddle that read “STOP/SLOW.” She was also wearing her required safety equipment, including a hard hat and a fluorescent reflective visibility vest. At impact, Alvarez’s body was thrown roughly 186 feet through the air. Her body landed on the left shoulder of the roadway. EMS responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene.

After hitting Alvarez, Budhai allegedly drove away from the area. He exited the expressway and stopped at 134th Street and South Conduit Avenue — about a mile from the scene of the fatal collision. Budhai called 911 to request an ambulance for injuries he sustained to his hands in the crash.

When police from the 113th Precinct arrived to aid the defendant, the vehicle Budhai drove was observed to have significant front-end damage, including a shattered windshield. There was both blood and glass inside the vehicle, and fluorescent markings were visible on the hood of the car.

“As alleged, the horrific death of Isabel Alvarez could have been avoided if the defendant—whose license was suspended—had adhered to the rules of the road and not sped into the highway construction zone where the victim was working,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Drivers who selfishly believe the law does not apply to them will be held accountable by my office.”

He was additionally charged with reckless driving, operating a vehicle at an unreasonable speed and failure to reduce speed. If convicted, Budhai faces up to 22 years in prison. Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Hartofilis, who presided over the arraignment, ordered the defendant to return to court on Jan. 8, 2026.

“Our condolences are with the family, friends and coworkers of Isabel Alvarez as they continue to mourn her loss,” Katz said.