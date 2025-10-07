SuperFresh supermarket signs lease for 22.5K square feet at Ruby Square in Jamaica

The supermarket chain SuperFresh has signed a 25-year lease with BRP Companies to occupy 22,500 square feet of space at the Ruby Square mixed-use building, located at 166-20 90th Ave. in Jamaica.

SuperFresh is expected to offer residents of Ruby Square and the surrounding area fresh local and international produce, meat, fish, groceries, a full suite of delicatessen offerings and more. It has an anticipated opening of Spring 2026. This location will mark the third SuperFresh to open in Queens.

“We believe in being more than just a grocery store; we’re a hub where neighbors connect, families gather and community thrives,” 90Ninety Fresh Corp dba SuperFresh President Charles In Park said. “Customer loyalty is earned, not given. The commitment is to exceed expectations, anticipate needs and build lasting relationships with every person who walks through the doors.”

The transaction was negotiated between BRP Companies and Hymie M. Dweck of RIPCO Real Estate, who represented the tenant, SuperFresh. The supermarket will occupy the entirety of the property’s retail space.

“As our commitment to the Jamaica community extends far beyond delivering essential housing offerings, we want to ensure that our residents and the surrounding community have access to quality neighborhood amenities,” BRP Companies Co-Founder and Managing Partner Meredith Marshall said. “Access to fresh food is vital across our communities and we are proud to welcome SuperFresh to Ruby Square, providing a needed grocery resource to the region that will support its continued growth over the coming years.”

The Ruby Square development stands 12 stories tall and spans 715,000 square feet. It features 614 residential units, including seven studios, 454 one-bedroom units and 153 two-bedroom units. Of the 614 units, 185 have been set aside for those earning 80% or 130% of the area median income.

In addition to the residential and retail space, Ruby Square also features 50,000 square feet of resident amenities and 5,000 square feet of community space.

The Jamaica train station is just blocks away from Ruby Square, providing residents with easy access to the AirTrain terminal link to JFK Airport, the Long Island Rail Road and the E, F, J and Z subway lines, as well as multiple bus routes.

Ruby Square is also easily accessible via the Grand Central Parkway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway and the Van Wyck Expressway.