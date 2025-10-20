Suspect wanted for allegedly groping woman on MTA bus in Forest Hills: NYPD

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for a groper who allegedly targeted a 28-year-old woman on a Q23 MTA bus on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The victim was standing inside the bus as it approached 108th Street and 70th Road, a block north of Queens Boulevard, when a stranger standing next to her forcibly grabbed her rear end before exiting at the bus stop and traveling in an unknown direction, police said. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as approximately 55 to 60 years old, with black hair and around 5 feet, 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket over a long-sleeved button-down shirt with a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Oct. 12, the 112th Precinct has reported 33 sex crimes so far in 2025, four more than the 29 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 21 reported so far this year, ten fewer than the 31 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 32.3%, according to CompStat.