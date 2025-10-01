Cops eye suspect in Lefferts Boulevard shooting in South Richmond Hill: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly shooting a 24-year-old man during an argument in South Richmond Hill on Monday, Sept. 29.

Police from the 102nd Precinct are looking for a gunman who allegedly shot a 24-year-old man he was arguing with during the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 29, in South Richmond Hill.

Police say the victim was standing in front of a home at 97-18 Lefferts Blvd. just before 4:20 a.m. when the suspect approached him and engaged in a verbal dispute. The confrontation escalated into violence when the perpetrator pulled out a handgun and fired a shot that struck the young man in his right thigh. The shooter jumped into a black four-door sedan and sped away from the crime scene northbound on Lefferts Boulevard toward Atlantic Avenue.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Oct. 1 and described him as having a dark complexion, who wore a black hooded sweatshirt over a black T-shirt, black shorts, black flip-flops, white socks,and a black baseball cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 28, the 102nd Precinct has reported two shooting incidents so far in 2025, a half dozen fewer than the eight reported at the same point last year, a decline of 75%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 236 reported so far this year, 19 fewer than the 255 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 18.3%, according to CompStat.