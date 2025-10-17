Suspect sought in three Bayside burglaries in three days: NYPD

Cops are looking for this burglar who broke into three Bayside homes during a three-day stretch, stealing jewelry and cash from two of the residences.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside are looking for a brazen burglar who targeted three neighborhood homes in broad daylight during a three-day stretch earlier this month, acting as a pizza deliveryman in at least one of the break-ins.

The suspect started his crime spree at around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, when he entered a residence near 210 Place and 29th Avenue by climbing through a window he forced open. Once inside the house, he removed jewelry and approximately $1,000 in cash before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

The following day, the burglar was seen on video surveillance walking up to a home in the vicinity of 38th Avenue and the Clearview Expressway service road while carrying a pizza box just before noon. Once again, he climbed in through a window that he forced open and removed jewelry and approximately $800 in cash before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

On Friday, Oct. 10, the suspect hit a home near the border of Bayside and Auburndale near Utopia Parkway and 33rd Avenue. He forced open a window and climbed inside, but he ended up leaving empty-handed, according to the NYPD. No one was injured in any of the burglaries.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from the second burglary near the Clearview Expressway and described him as having a light complexion with short black hair and a well-trimmed beard. He wore a black facemask, a white short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, dark sneakers, and a dark blue New York Yankees baseball cap, and he carried a pizza box and a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information regarding these Bayside burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Oct. 12, the 111th Precinct has reported 239 burglaries so far in 2025, one more than the 238 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 0.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.