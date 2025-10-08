Suspect wanted for stabbing man during argument in front of Jamaica restaurant: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly stabbed a man during an argument in front of a Jamaica restaurant, an remains at large.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are still looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in front of a restaurant late last month.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was in front of 149-19 Jamaica Ave. near Rufus King Park at around 2 a.m. when he was approached by a stranger who began to argue with him. The verbal dispute escalated into violence when the unidentified man pulled out an unknown sharp object and stabbed the victim twice in the body, police said Tuesday. The assailant ran off westbound on Jamaica Avenue toward Sutphin Boulevard and remains at large.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans, a white baseball cap, and a black backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 5, the 103rd Precinct has reported 561 felony assaults so far in 2025, 44 fewer than the 605 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 7.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.