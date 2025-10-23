Suspect steals Cool Whip during burglary of Breezy Point home: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect, who allegedly burglarized a Breezy Point home and ran off with stolen whipped cream.

A burglary suspect was caught on camera casing a Breezy Point home until he thought the coast was clear and unlawfully entered the residence through a porch door, just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, according to authorities.

Once inside the house on the north side of Rockaway Point Boulevard, between Bayview Walk and Bayside Avenue, the burglar removed a container of Cool Whip from the kitchen and fled the home on foot through the porch door, traveling in an unknown direction, police said Thursday.

Police from the 100th Precinct reported that no one was injured during the break-in.

While many might make light of what the burglar stole, it is no laughing matter to Council Member Joann Ariola, who represents Breezy Point.

“It says a lot about how brazen criminals have become under the current laws when criminals are breaking into homes just to steal whipped cream now,” Ariola said. “If things keep going the way they are, we’ll need to start putting deadbolts on our refrigerator doors.”

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday and described him as having a medium complexion with dark hair and some facial hair on his chin. He wore a hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and sandals.

Through Oct. 19, the 100th Precinct has reported 44 burglaries so far in 2025, three fewer than the 47 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 6.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.