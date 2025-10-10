Suspect wanted in broad daylight burglary at Forest Hills apartment building: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly slipped into a Forest Hills apartment building and sat in the lobby until he saw an opportunity to enter a residence.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for a burglar who slipped into an apartment building near 112th Street and 73rd Avenue through the front door at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The intruder was captured on video surveillance sitting on a couch in the lobby while he waited for an opportunity to strike. Moments later, he got up and walked towards an apartment, and once inside, he removed a cell phone valued at $600 and fled the location on foot through a courtyard, police said Thursday.

He was last seen traveling westbound on 73rd Avenue towards Queens Boulevard. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, who has a medium complexion. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored pants, and gray and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 5, the 112th Precinct has reported 114 burglaries so far in 2025, 35 more than the 79 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 44.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.