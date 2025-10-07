Suspect wanted for allegedly beating 85-year-old man in Jackson Heights deli: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly assaulted an 85-year-old man inside a Jackson Heights deli during an unprovoked attack.

An 85-year-old man was beaten during a random attack in broad daylight in a Jackson Heights deli on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 1, and police from the 115th Precinct are looking for the suspect who remains at large.

The elderly man was inside the Shahbaz Deli at 74-03 37th Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. when a stranger approached him and began hitting him throughout his body during an unprovoked assault, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday. The victim suffered pain and bruising while his assailant ran out of the store and fled in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the location and treated the senior on scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a distinctive black hat.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

hrough Oct. 5, the 115th Precinct has reported 408 felony assaults so far in 2025, 101 fewer than the 509 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 19.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.