Suspects sought for roughing up victim during knifepoint robbery in Rosedale: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint near 243rd Street and Memphis Avenue in Rosedale.

Police from the 116th Precinct in Rosedale are looking for two suspects who robbed a man at knifepoint in broad daylight on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 17.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was walking on 243rd Street near Memphis Avenue in Rosedale at around 2:20 p.m. when he was approached from behind by two strangers who forcibly grabbed his sweater causing his wallet to fall our of a pocket. When the victim made a move to grab his wallet on the sidewalk, one of the perpetrators pulled out a pocketknife and threatened him while his accomplice picked up the wallet. The suspects knocked the man down and ran off northbound on 243rd Street toward South Conduit Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries when he was shoved down on the sidewalk, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The stolen wallet contained an undetermined amount of cash, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects from on board an MTA bus and described them as both having medium complexions. One has a large build and was wearing a black jacket over a yellow sweatshirt and black pants. His accomplice had a beard and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 116th Precinct has reported 61 robberies so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 68 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 10.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 212 reported so far this year, 22 more than the 190 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 11.6%, according to CompStat.