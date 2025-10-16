Taco Express delivers quality Mexican food to Bayside

A brand-new Mexican restaurant has officially opened its doors in the Bayside community, featuring mouth-watering dishes from hearty burritos to birria tacos dripping in consomé sauce.

Taco Express Mexican Grill, located at 39-25 Bell Blvd. in Briarwood Plaza, has been serving an array of hot and fresh dishes since its opening earlier last month. The Mexican restaurant, which is 100% Halal, has something for everyone, from steak tacos to cheesy burrito bowls, with an emphasis on fresh and non-GMO ingredients.

The newest addition joins an area of Bayside known for its diverse and delicious restaurants and cafes, featuring a range of cuisines from Japanese to authentic Greek eateries, as well as a variety of food and drinks from around the world. The new location marks yet another expansion for the brand in NYC, following locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and in Queens on Hillside Avenue in Bellerose. The restaurant offers options ranging from take-out and delivery to dining in and is open for lunch, dinner and late night.

Some of their most popular dishes include their chicken birria tacos, which come with a side of warm and savory consomé, their burrito bowls, packed with rice, beans, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole, and meat options from grilled chicken, to ground beef, paneer, an Indian cheese used as a meat substitute, jerk chicken and other options. They also offer cheesy quesadillas, salad bowls and nachos. For those looking for a flavorful and hearty dish, their honey chipotle chicken nachos are perfect for sharing, along with their loaded fries, which are layered with toppings and condiments of the customer’s choosing.

The eatery, which places an emphasis on creating all of their sauces in-house and using only fresh, non-canned, non-frozen ingredients, has established a reputation for their quality and budget-friendly prices, as well as offering Halal options for everyone to enjoy their Mexican cuisine. From weekly specials and other promotions throughout the seasons the space is a great place to stop by on your own or with a friend for a delicious meal at an unbeatable price.

Taco Express is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to stay up to date with their latest news follow them at @eattacoexpress