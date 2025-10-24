Teen critically injured in Jamaica Hills gang assault and robbery that left him beaten, stabbed without sneakers: NYPD

Cops are looking for these seven suspects and a half dozen more who allegedly took part in a gang assault in Jamaica Hills that left a 15-year-old boy critically injured.

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after he was assaulted by a mob of teenagers in Jamaica Hills at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The crowd of 13 boys was captured on surveillance cameras turning the corner at Hillside Avenue and 160th Street when they spotted the teen, whom they approached and surrounded. According to police, a verbal altercation ensued, and the assailants began to kick and punch him about the body. One of the teens pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the body, while another attacker removed his sneakers, valued at approximately $340.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to the scene after the mob scattered in an unknown direction and found the youngster in a pool of blood near the intersection. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.

Most of the 13 suspects were seen on security camera and police released descriptions of seven of them.

One was described by the NYPD as having a medium complexion and was wearing a distinctive black T-shirt with the graphic of a face on the front, black pants and white sneakers. The second suspect has a medium complexion and wore a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white sneakers. The third is described as having a medium complexion who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers. The fourth assailant is described as having a light complexion and was wearing a distinctive black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. A fifth suspect has a medium complexion and wore a black hoodie, black jeans and black sneakers. The sixth teen has a medium complexion and wears a dark vest over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, and a backpack, while the seventh is a short boy with black hair and a medium complexion who wore a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this gang assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Oct. 19, the 103rd Precinct has reported 588 felony assaults so far in 2025, 48 fewer than the 636 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 7.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are also down in the precinct with 300 reported so far this year, 57 fewer than the 357 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 16%, according to CompStat.