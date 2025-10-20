Quantcast
Photos: Thousands of Queens residents and leaders take part in ‘No Kings’ protest

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
no kings
Thousands of Queens residents took part in their borough’s “No Kings” protest march.
As millions of people across the United States took part in the “No Kings” march together in protest of the policies of President Donald Trump on Saturday, Oct. 18, one of the marches occurred in Queens, featuring thousands of participants.

Participants in this No Kings protest marched approximately 1.2 miles, from MacDonald Park in Forest Hills to Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

Many of the marchers were carrying signs voicing their displeasure with President Trump and criticizing him and his administration. Some even dressed up to fit the theme of the protest march.

The nationwide No Kings marches centered mainly on voicing an opposition to the Trump administration sending masked federal agents into the streets of many major cities across the country, including New York City, to target and arrest immigrants and protesters. Many marchers also protested against the administration’s healthcare cuts and lack of action in preventing mass shootings.

The No Kings marches in Queens and across other parts of New York City also featured the participants demanding that the military be kept out of the city.

Some of the notable local leaders who joined in on this march were Rep. Grace Meng, Assemblymembers Steven Raga and Andrew Hevesi, Council Member Lynn Schulman and New York State Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. Meng, Raga and Hevesi each addressed the crowd after they arrived at Queens Borough Hall.

“One of the hardest stories that I keep hearing over and over again are from folks who immigrated to this country, whether they just came a few months ago or whether they came two generations ago, and they have a sad look on their face, exasperated, saying that this is not the country that they came to. This is not what democracy looks like,” Meng said. “They sacrificed so much, many of them fled hardships in their home countries and then they came here to build a better life for their kids and their neighbors and their families. But this is not what they came for.”

“In just a few months, this President has shown us who he fights for,” Meng continued. “It’s not America, it’s not for the people, it’s for the wealthiest and the well connected, and we’re not going to stand for it.”

“I look forward to the day when we have a President who understands that promoting the general welfare means not cutting $186 billion out of the SNAP program, taking food out of 300,000 New Yorkers, including kids, veterans and the disabled. I believe that one day we’re going to have a President who believes that promoting the general welfare means not putting an anti-science, anti-health conspiracy theorist in charge of Health and Human Services,” Hevesi said. “A President who understands that promoting the general welfare means not cutting 1.5 million New Yorkers out of health insurance.”

“This is what the best of Queens looks like. And in a time like this, in a place like this, in a moment like this, this is where we need to be on a Saturday morning. Here with our people in Queens,” Raga said. “We’re slipping into some shadows of fascism, shadows that historically the best of Americans, the best of New Yorkers, the best of Queens has fought against, and that’s why we have to come together, because we have a person in the White House who says he’s from here. He says he used to live amongst us, but we have to let them know that anyone from Queens knows there are no kings in this country.”

