Three men wanted for burglary at Jamaica Hills home stealing more than $3M in cash, jewelry: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for three burglars who targeted a Jamaica Hills home near the intersection of 160th Street and 84th Drive in broad daylight and made off with a safe containing more than $3 million in cash and jewelry.

Two of the perpetrators were caught on video surveillance approaching the home in broad daylight, dressed like construction workers at around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. As they walked to a rear door, the third suspect pulled into the driveway in a blue Hyundai Elantra.

They broke into the home through the rear door, and, once inside, they removed a safe and jewelry valued at approximately $3.2 million, police said Tuesday. The three men piled into the Elantra and sped away eastbound on 84th Drive toward Chapin Parkway. There were no injuries reported as a result of the burglary.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Tuesday and described the first man as having a light complexion, with black hair, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, a neon construction vest, a white hard hat, protective eyewear and a black backpack. The second suspect is described as having a light complexion, with black hair, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, gray sneakers, a neon construction vest, a white hard hat, protective eyewear, a black face covering and a black backpack. The third man has a light complexion and wore a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gray sneakers and black gloves. He was the driver of the blue Hyundai Elantra, police said.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 107th Precinct has reported 167 burglaries so far in 2025, 17 fewer than the 184 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 9.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.