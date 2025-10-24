Tractor-trailer driver slams into overpass at Woodside transit hub on 61st Street: NYPD

The driver of this rig slammed into the overpass of the Woodside 7 train and Long Island Rail Road station at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue on Oct. 23.

The Woodside transit hub at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue was rocked early Thursday morning when the driver of an 18-wheeler slammed into the overpass after ignoring or not seeing a sign that warned of low clearance, police said.

The collision occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 and 7 train service and the Long Island Rail Road were not impacted during the morning rush.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City responded to the location and buses that normally make a left-hand turn from 61st Street onto Roosevelt Avenue were rerouted around the intersection as the embedded tractor-trailer was dislodged from beneath the overpass, according to the MTA.

There were no injuries, and the truck operator remained at the scene and was not arrested, an NYPD spokeswoman said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing. MTA crews are conducting an inspection of the structure, an agency spokesman said Friday.