Trick or Streets returns with safe Halloween fun for all

Grab your candy bag and get ready for plenty of Halloween fun as Trick or Streets takes over Queens for the fourth year in a row.

The family-friendly event, presented by the New York City Department of Transportation, will bring two weeks of festivities from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31 throughout the five boroughs, including more than 20 events in Queens.

The events will offer an array of family-friendly activities transforming Open Streets, plazas, and corridors across the city into Halloween havens for all ages, bringing car-free events that prioritize safety to bring the community together. The festivities include live music and performances, interactive shows and workshops, harvest and Halloween activities, seasonal arts and crafts, and festive photo opportunities, as well as signature events, partner events and parades.

The DOT’s Trick or Streets initiative was launched in 2022 to provide safe spaces for the community on Halloween, which has the highest number of child pedestrian fatalities in the United States. The initiative offers a range of events throughout October, including Halloween night, allowing families to enjoy an unforgettable evening and connect with the community. This year, there will be over 137 events across the five boroughs, bringing fun and festivities for all ages.

In Queens, one signature event will take place on Friday, Oct. 24, in Woodside, on 61st St. Open Street, between Roosevelt Avenue and Woodside Avenue, from 4 to 8 p.m., hosted by Woodside on the Move Inc.

The borough will also host a list of partner events including the Destination Ditmars Merchant Association Halloween Parade and Block Party on Oct. 25 on Ditmars between 33rd Street and 36th Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring music, costumes, activities and a dog costume contest, as well as a list of parades in Queens, including the Ditmars Halloween Family Parade on Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other parades include the Creedmoor Civics 2025 Halloween Parade in Bayside on Braddock Avenue between 239th Street and 242nd Street on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m., and the Maspeth Lions Halloween Ragamuffin Parade in Ridgewood Grand Ave. between Remsen Place to 69th Street on Friday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Other Halloween night events include 31st Ave Open Streets in Astoria, between 33rd Street and 35th Street, from 3 to 6 p.m., as well as Forest Hills on Austin Street and 71st Avenue from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring a costume parade, kids’ corner and other fun activities.

For a complete list of events in NYC, including all of Queens’ events, or for more information on the Trick or Streets initiative, visit DOT’s Open Street website.