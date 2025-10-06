Trio sought for beating, robbing young man walking inside Flushing’s Kissena Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a 24-year-old man as he walked inside Flushing’s Kissena Park.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are still looking for three suspects who allegedly beat a 23-year-old man and robbed him in Kissena Park more than three weeks ago.

The victim was walking through the park opposite 46-21 Colden St. at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, when he was approached by three strangers who surrounded him and began punching and kicking him, police said Monday. One of the perpetrators forcibly removed his iPhone 13, which can cost as much as $900, before running off southbound on Kissena Boulevard toward Negundo Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the beatdown, including bruising and pain that were treated at the scene by EMS, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Monday and described them as Asian men. One was last seen wearing a black sweat jacket, black sweatpants and black sneakers. The second suspect wore a white T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers, while the third perp wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt, neon green shorts, orange sneakers with yellow laces and black-rimmed eyeglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 28, the 109th Precinct has reported 179 robberies so far in 2025, 61 fewer than the 240 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 25.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 293 reported so far this year, 105 fewer than the 398 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 26.4%, according to CompStat.