Trio wanted for tricking senior at a Woodside ATM, stealing nearly $7K using his bank card: NYPD

Cops are looking for these three suspects who allegedly switched an elderly man’s bank card while he waited for an ATM at a Chase branch ATM in Woodside nearly four months ago, stealing nearly $7,000 from his account.

Police say the 83-year-old victim was waiting to use the cash machine at the Chase bank branch at 59-26 Woodside Ave. on the morning of Thursday, June 25, when one of the perpetrators tapped him on the shoulder in order to distract him, while another stranger managed to switch the senior’s bank card at the ATM with an unknown card.

The two suspects exited the Chase branch and handed the victim’s bank card to the third suspect, who was waiting outside on Woodside Avenue, police said.

Shortly after his encounter, the victim discovered unauthorized transactions on his bank account totaling approximately $6,800, according to the NYPD. The elderly man was not injured during the ATM chicanery, while the three perpetrators were last seen passing through the Woodside Memorial Plaza towards Roosevelt Avenue and remained at large nearly four months after the grand larceny.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects on Oct. 9 and described one as having a medium complexion with dark hair and a beard and mustache. He wore black-rimmed designer eyeglasses and a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt. The second suspect had a medium complexion with a dark and gray goatee and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and a black baseball cap. The third man is described as having a light complexion with dark hair and a beard and mustache, who was last seen wearing gold-rimmed eyeglasses, a white long-sleeved shirt, blue shorts, white sneakers and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 5, the 108th Precinct has reported 615 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 38 more than the 577 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 6.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.