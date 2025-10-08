TSINY to hold 50th anniversary gala to benefit mental health Oct. 14 at Leonard’s Palazzo

TSINY will be holding a gala celebrating its 50th anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck.

The community-based mental health organization Transitional Services for New York, Inc. (TSINY) announced it will be holding its 50th anniversary gala on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at Leonard’s Palazzo, located at 555 Northern Blvd. in Great Neck.

This gala is meant to celebrate the five decades of service and support that TSINY has helped provide for people with mental illnesses. Funds raised at the event will go towards supporting TSINY’s mission of providing a broad spectrum of client-centered services to empower those dealing with mental health challenges to achieve independence and self-reliance.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Maria T. Sullivan will deliver a keynote address at the gala. New York State Assemblymember Edward Braunstein will serve as the emcee throughout the evening.

Multiple community leaders will also be celebrated for their work at the gala. Dr. Dinali Fernandez, MD, the executive director of the Libertas Center for Human Rights at the Elmhurst Hospital/Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will be named Physician of the Year. CUNY Student Inclusion Initiatives Assistant Vice Chancellor Dr. Carrie Shockley will be named Educator of the Year. The Nurse of the Year award will go to Zucker Hillside Hospital/Northwell Patient Care OTP Manager Dr. Shellyann Vassell, MSN, RN-BC, CARN.

“This year’s Gala represents a major milestone for us at TSINY,” TSINY Chief Executive Officer Dr. Larry S. Grubler said. “For 50 years, we have been helping individuals rediscover themselves and providing families with critical support. We are fortunate to have such thoughtful and generous supporters who join us year after year to advance this vital mission.”

Those interested in learning more about the 50th anniversary gala can contact Terry LoPiano at (718)-746-6647 ext. 7011 or tlopiano@tsiny.org.

Located at 10-16 162nd St. in Whitestone, TSINY was established in 1975. The organization provides community-based services to more than 4,000 people recovering from mental illnesses on a yearly basis.