CM Ung secures $3 million in capital improvement funding for public schools in Flushing

Council Member Sandra Ung (r.), presented a $450,000 check to PS 20 Principal Elisa Barresi, which will be used to fund a cooling project and technology upgrades, during Family Day on Oct. 22.

Council Member Sandra Ung announced funding for capital improvements to public schools in her Flushing district, which she was able to secure in the city budget for 2026.

On Oct. 22, Ung visited PS 20, located at 142-30 Barclay Ave., and presented Principal Elisa Barresi with a $450,000 check, $350,000 of which will be used to fund a cooling project. According to the Ung, the remaining $100,000 will fund technology upgrades in the classrooms.

On Oct. 23, Ung visited PS 24, located at 45-57 Union St., for the school’s Diwali celebration where she presented Principal Bani Singh with a $516,000 check for gym and security upgrades at the school, as well as the installation of new cameras.

Ung announced she was able to secure nearly $3 million for capital improvement at schools in her district in the 2026 city budget. According to a news release from Ung’s office, the council member has allocated over $19.5 million for capital projects at schools in District 20 since taking office in 2022.

“These may seem like simple infrastructure improvements, but they’re really about creating a safer, healthier, and more welcoming learning environment,” said Ung. “This funding means upgraded technology, enhanced safety, and improvements to gymnasiums, auditoriums, and other spaces that support the holistic development of our students. When we invest in our schools, we are investing in our children, who are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow. Every dollar spent improving their educational experience is a dollar invested in a brighter future for our community and city.”

In addition to PS 20 and PS 24, Ung also supported the following school projects in 2026 city budget:

$500,000 for auditorium renovations at PS 20;

$500,000 for a hydroponics lab at P177;

$200,000 to improve the gym at PS 163;

$125,000 for technology upgrades at PS 244;

$100,000 for new outdoor digital signage and a school beautification project at PS 120;

$198,000 for technology upgrades and equipment replacement at PS 162;

$400,000 for a new podcast studio and black box theater at Francis Lewis High School; and

$775,000 for a cooling project and STEM upgrades at Flushing High School.

“Since taking office in 2022, I’ve prioritized the needs of our schools, allocating $19.5 million for capital projects to enhance the educational experience and expand opportunities for students,” Ung said. “The schools in our district are among the most sought-after and successful in New York City, and that success is no accident. It’s the result of the hard work and dedication of our teachers and faculty, the support and advocacy of our parents, and, most importantly, the efforts and achievements of our students.”