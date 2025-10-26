Victoria’s Secrets: A wonderful week

I held my breath and felt shivers up my spine as word came that the hostages in Gaza were coming home. Hour by hour, all the living hostages returned to their loved ones in Israel!

Many thanks to President Trump and his team, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for working with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Arab leaders to make it happen.

I felt tears running down my cheeks as I saw the unbridled joy of the families as they embraced their loved ones. Their faces and hugs are what love is all about, and seeing it made me feel that love through the television screen.

May the families of those killed in Gaza by Hamas find peace soon with the return of their loved ones. My heart goes out to all the families. May they have closure and peace of mind.

On a lighter note, my week was filled with joyous times and on Tuesday night, it was a celebration of great young opera singers brought to Gracie Mansion by B.L.A.C., a group devoted to mentoring young opera singers, and sponsored by my dear friend Catherine Loevner, a member of the Gracie Mansion Conservancy board.

An added bonus was seeing old friend Andrea Shapiro Davis, a true public servant who now leads the Conservancy and its important mission to preserve the historic home of mayors, used since 1799, that is perched on East End Avenue overlooking the East River.

With Andrea leading the charge to hold unique programs and raise money, it’s sure to be a continuing success.

The next evening, I attended the 50th anniversary gala of the impactful Police Athletic League, held at the Pierre.

My dear friend John Catsimatidis has embraced the group and brings top business, sports and law enforcement leaders together to support the important work of the clubs that serve over 15,000 youths across the city with programs that teach STEM education, arts and recreational activities.

They honored Michael Hershman, CEO of the Soloviev Group, and a group of PAL alumni.

It was an extraordinary night for a powerful cause.

Thank you, Richard Rubenstein, for inviting me!

With free time on Saturday in the Hamptons, I ventured into the local farmers market and had great fun not only buying some delicious foods, but also talking with the vendors.

I found one who reminded me she sold me her butternut squash last year and was happy I was back! How remarkable that she remembered me!

At the next booth was Gus, who was selling my favorite Greek yogurt. When it was time to pay, he told me he didn’t take credit cards and I had no cash on me. I decided to ask his neighboring vendor, Mario Pecoraro, selling Arlotta olive oil if he would take my credit card and give the $10 to his yogurt neighbor. He immediately said “yes!” Lucky me and Gus!

Then, I visited the Newlight Breadworks stand of freshly baked breads that are made in the Bronx because, as the vendor explained to my surprise, the water in the Bronx helps make his bread tastier! Remarkable!

My last vendor visit was South Fork Bakery, which employs people with special needs, a cause dear to my heart.

I finished the weekend in the Hamptons to celebrate a milestone in my dear friend Juliana Terian’s life. Her friends gathered in Wainscot for a birthday pajama party at the home of Denis Mallon and Rob Galanti. What a lovefest!

What a week it was!