Victoria’s Secrets: The roller coaster of life

What a difference a year makes. What a difference a day makes.

In a stunning video announcement, with his mom’s picture by his side, New York City Mayor Eric Adams withdrew from the mayoral race. In one day, the world of politics went upside down.

I’ve known Eric for over a decade, back when he was a state senator, then the Brooklyn Borough President for eight years and then the mayor of the greatest city on earth.

My heart goes out to him because I know he accomplished great things and overcame great hurdles — and he loves this city with all his heart and he did make his mother proud. He leaves the city in a better place than when he took office. I wish him well!

On a lighter note, my grandson Jonah and I made our way to the suites on the 18th hole at the Ryder Cup tournament on what seemed like an endless journey.

Holding Jonah’s hand, I marveled at how comfortable I was walking, since a year ago, I was in a wheelchair. I’m so grateful that my knee replacement did the trick!

We found the building and suite of our hosts, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, which had been built on the Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale for the five-day Ryder Cup tournament. It brought to Long Island the best golfers in the United States to compete against the best golfers from Europe.

Jonah is passionate about golf, and he got to see, only yards away, two of his heroes: Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. He was in ecstasy!

He had earned this opportunity because he achieved great academic success in his junior high school year, joining the “over-94.9 average club.”

Go Jonah go!

To cap off the weekend, I was delighted to celebrate my friend and accountant Lou Grassi’s birthday at his new home! It doesn’t get better than this!

What a roller coaster life is and what a week it was!

See more photos on QNS.com, DansPapers.com and LongIslandPress.com.