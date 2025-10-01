Bad Bunny fans in Queens have the perfect place to celebrate the Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s recent announcement that he will headline the Super Bowl halftime show at Bad Habits in Astoria, ever since the venue recreated the artist’s iconic La Casita right outside of their restaurant, which will be available until Oct. 6.

The restaurant and lounge, located at 32-03 Broadway, known for serving an array of Dominican food and Latin-inspired sushi dishes, first unveiled the setup on Saturday, Sept. 20, for a watch party of the artist’s surprise concert at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a successful sold-out residency, which prompted an array of watch parties throughout NYC.

The Astoria restaurant, known for delicious dishes and drinks, great music and an aesthetically pleasing vibe with plenty of photo-worthy spots, has given customers another place to strike a pose, even offering a 10% discount to those who post their photo on Instagram and tag the restaurant and Bad Bunny in their picture and show the post to their server when they dine-in.

While the restaurant’s temporary renovation was initially intended for the concert, the exterior has taken on new meaning ever since it was officially unveiled on Sunday, Sept. 28, that Bad Bunny will be the Super Bowl’s halftime entertainment on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Grammy award-winning artist who’s album Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy’s, has been making waves on the music scene with an array of accolades and accomplishments over the years, including having the first all-Spanish album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the release of El Último Tour del Mundo, as well as being the most globally streamed artist on Spotify from 2020-2022. While some critics have already questioned the Spanish artist’s selection for the halftime show, Bad Bunny’s global success continues to illustrate that music transcends language, and the performance is bound to be filled with unique surprises and fun for viewers watching at home with friends and family and in the stadium in the midst of the action.

Whether fans want to check out the limited-time La Casita and take their videos and pictures, or simply find another fun way to meet up for delicious food and drink, Bad Habits has an array of specials and happy hour deals throughout the week, along with an incredible brunch that boasts authentic and delicious food, inventive drinks, and an overall lively and festive atmosphere to enjoy a great time.

To view their menu and plan your next visit, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.