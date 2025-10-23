Thanksgiving is already around the corner and the clock is ticking on all the necessary plans, from travel to seating and everything in between, but one of the most important decisions is choosing what to have for dessert. Western Queens offers a diverse selection of indulgent sweets from around the world, ranging from pies to pastries, catering to everyone’s taste.

Whether you want to indulge in classic pastries or something a little more decadent, check out these western Queens bakeries and pastry shops.

Jhoanes Bakery and Coffee

Jhoanes Bakery offers French and Latin fusion with sweets like their fruit-shaped desserts, which have caused quite a buzz on social media for their aesthetically pleasing look and delicious flavors, ranging from mango to pina colada. The bakery also offers mousse cakes, tres leches, cakes for special occasions and a variety of other treats.

33-04 Broadway, Astoria

(347) 408-7024

jhoanesbakery.com

Instagram: @jhoanes_bakery

Cakes by Nerwan

Cakes by Nerwan is a neighborhood gem that specializes in pastries and custom cakes. From their rainbow cookie cake to pineapple tres leches, the bakery is perfect for large holiday gatherings. The bakery also offers a variety of pastries, including their Dubai Oreo, cake jars, cannoli cupcakes and other unique seasonal treats.

23-02 31st St., Astoria

(917) 745-0071

cakesbynerwan.com

Instagram: @cakesbynerwan

Gian Piero Bakery

Gian Piero is an authentic Italian bakery that has been a part of the Astoria community for over three decades. The family-owned bakery offers a variety of classic treats, including cream puffs, cannoli and rainbow cookies, among others. The bakery also makes fresh bread, cakes, tiramisu and other decadent Italian sweets.

44-17 30th Ave., Long Island City

(718) 274-8959

gianpierobakery.com

Instagram: @gianpierobakery

Sherlyn’s Bakery

Sherlyn’s Bakery serves an array of delicious pastries, including their peanut butter cheesecake, caramel layer cake slices, fresca con crema tres leches and other cakes and pastries. The cafe offers seasonal flavors, along with coffee and breakfast.

34-18 Broadway, Astoria

(347) 507-0836

Instagram: @sherlynsbakinginc

Taste Crème

Taste Crème specializes in cakes, from their seasonal matcha strawberry chiffon cake to exquisite floral mini cupcakes. The shop creates petite cakes, along with seasonal flavors, such as their cinnamon apple naked cake, which is made with layers of chiffon cake, cinnamon whipped cream and house-made apple compote.

13-11 Jackson Ave., Unit B, Long Island City

929-424-3600

tastecreme.com

Instagram: @tastecreme

Bianco Latte

Bianco Latte is owned by award-winning Italian pastry chef Andrea Zanin, who expanded from Italy to New York with the opening of his family-run bakery. The space is known for its custom cakes and pastries, from their lemon meringue tarts to their Sacher cake, made with Sacher biscuit, apricot jam and chocolate glaze.

45-02 11th St., Long Island City

718-412-1240

Biancolatte.nyc

Instagram: @biancolatte.nyc

Bake Culture

Bake Culture is a Taiwanese bakery offering a variety of treats, including taro cake, Japanese cheesecake and traditional desserts like their pineapple cake. The bakery also offers savory pastries, such as mini pork floss cake and egg yolk floss ball.

43-21 Hunter St., Long Island City

718-878-0487

bakecultureusa.com

Instagram: @bakeculturelic

Kora

Kora is a Filipino-inspired bakery offering desserts such as their handmade donuts, available in flavors like ube, as well as seasonal pastries, including their Autumn selections like black sesame and houjicha crullers and salted coconut fried brioche.

45-12 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

fromkora.com

Instagram: @fromkora

Masa Madre

Masa Madre is an artisanal bakery that combines Latin American flavors with classic pastries. The popular bakery is known for its concha bread, which features seasonal flavors throughout the year, as well as freshly made donuts, tres leches cakes and chocolatey treats like the Ferrero Jose, a chocolate and hazelnut tart with salted caramel, toasted hazelnuts and chocolate ganache.

47-55 46th St., Sunnyside

347-527-2145