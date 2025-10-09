What’s new in Astoria’s dining scene this month

Astoria is known for its vibrant food scene, offering something new to discover with its diverse array of openings. Lately, the neighborhood has seen a flurry of new restaurant openings, offering everything from craveable Korean snacks to decadent sandwiches.

Here are some of the latest openings in the area to check out next time you’re looking to dine out in the bustling western Queens community.

Treats of Korea

Treats of Korea opened at the beginning of October, offering a range of Korean food and drink products, including soft drinks, ramen, snacks and more. The space also offers food for order, including their kimbap, which is prepared fresh to order, Ramyun, available in a large assortment of flavors with toppings to add, delicious ice cream, such as Gotcha Matcha and Seoul Scoop, and more tasty treats.

31-50 Steinway St., Astoria

Instagram: @treatsofkorea

JBC Rice Noodles Ramen & Dumplings

JBC recently expanded to Astoria, offering a range of dishes, including ramen, fried rice, stir-fry udon, Tom Yum soup and more. The restaurant also offers a variety of drinks, including bubble tea, iced lemon coffee,and mango pomelo sago. The space allows guests to dine in or order food to go, offering an array of authentic dishes to the area.

35-18 30th Ave., Astoria

jbcrmny.com

Instagram: @jbcricenoodlesandramen

Wylie’s

Wylie’s is a new bar opening in the space previously owned by The Sparrow Tavern, which closed nearly a year ago. The space is now under new ownership and has been reimagined as Wylie’s. Although it does not have an official opening date yet, the owners have announced via Instagram that the space will be opening soon, with a date to be announced.

24-01 29th St., Astoria

Instagram: @wyliesastoria

Coffeelato

Coffeelato recently opened, offering a range of drinks from classics like cappuccino and drip coffee, along with iced drinks like matcha, chai or a latte, which comes with a scoop of gelato. The new cafe also offers delicious bites, including Venezuelan empanadas, tequenos and pan de guayaba — a slice of golden bread filled with guava — to name a few. The cozy space is perfect for meet-ups or a mid-day boost during the workday.

23-24 Steinway St., Astoria

Instagram: @coffeelatonyc

Massi’s

Massi’s had its long-awaited official grand opening last weekend in the space where Stuff’d used to be. The new addition to the neighborhood boasts delicious and hearty sandwiches from their vodka chicken parm to the already popular Philly cheesesteak. All of their sandwiches are made on fresh homemade sourdough semolina and fried in beef tallow. They prepare all their food without seed oils and offer a range of wines and beers.

29-09 Broadway, Astoria

917-243-1563

massisnyc.com

Instagram: @massisnyc

Anemi Modern Greek

Anemi Modern Greek is a dining speakeasy that recently opened at the end of September inside the Voco Hotel. The expansive space is cozy and intimate with low lights and artwork along its walls. The new addition boasts dishes from branzino to lobster pasta, petit filet mignon and truffle mushroom risotto. The space is perfect for intimate gatherings with friends or a date night meet up with authentic and modern Greek dishes.

30-17 31st St., Astoria

anemigreek.com

Instagram: @anemimoderngreek