Op-ed | Why prioritizing primary care matters for every family

This week, from Oct. 5-11, we recognize National Primary Care Week (NPCW), a time to reflect on the vital role that primary care plays in keeping families and communities healthy. At Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center (JPAFHC), we regularly witness how access to strong, reliable primary care can change lives, especially for children. While the school year is already in full swing, it’s never too late for parents to prioritize their child’s health by making sure they have a trusted primary care provider.

Primary care is about prevention. Annual check-ups and wellness visits help us to track growth, answer questions about nutrition or sleep and keep immunizations up to date. These visits are also where we catch small concerns before they turn into bigger health problems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that while vaccination rates for diseases like measles and polio remain high, coverage among kindergartners has declined in recent years and the number of exemptions is increasing. That makes it even more critical to stay current on shots—especially with flu season and other respiratory viruses around the corner.

Having a primary care provider also means having someone who knows your child’s health history and can respond quickly when illness strikes. This fall, national experts anticipate that hospitalizations from flu, RSV and COVID-19 will be similar to last year’s levels. By keeping up with regular visits and vaccines, we can reduce the chances of our children needing emergency care during these peaks. Preventive care has been shown to lower hospitalizations for conditions that can be managed early in a doctor’s office.

But primary care is more than just vaccines and check-ups. It’s about relationships. Families build trust with a provider who knows their child, understands their community and can coordinate care with specialists when needed. At JPAFHC, our pediatric and family medicine teams provide physicals for school and sports, manage chronic conditions such as asthma or ADHD and connect families to resources for

nutrition, housing, and mental health support. We see the whole child, not just the illness of the day.

As we observe National Primary Care Week, let this serve as a reminder of the importance of establishing a “medical home” for every child. If your family doesn’t yet have a primary care doctor, now is the time to make that connection, and JPAFHC is here to help, regardless of income or insurance status. Scheduling a wellness visit this fall is one of the best ways to protect your child’s health and ensure they are ready to thrive at school, at home and in the community.