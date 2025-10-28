Elderly woman dies, two firefighters hurt fighting College Point house fire: FDNY

An 85-year-old woman was killed and two firefighters were hurt in a house fire in College Point on Monday, Oct. 27.

The FDNY received a call at 5:16 a.m. of a fire on the first floor of a two-and-a-half-story private residence at 124-07 26th Ave. and dispatched 14 units with 70 firefighters and EMS personnel.

The blaze was brought under control at 6:37 a.m., and during a search of the premises, an 85-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed her to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition but later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, officials said. The victim’s name was not released, pending family notification.

Two firefighters were also transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause is under investigation by the FDNY fire marshals.