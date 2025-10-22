Woman found dead inside her Ridgewood home: NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood found a 48-year-old woman dead inside her Hancock Street home on Oct. 21 and detectives are working to determine whether criminality was involved.

Detectives from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are working to determine if criminality was involved after a woman was found dead inside her home on Hancock Street Tuesday night.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the two-story home located at 16-43 Hancock St., near Cypress Avenue, in Ridgewood, where they found the 48-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

An NYPD spokeswoman said there needs to be further investigation to determine whether criminality was involved in the death of the woman. She did not appear to have trauma or visible injuries, the spokesperson said.

There are no arrests, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.