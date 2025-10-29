Woman critically injured in unprovoked attack in Long Island City: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly beat a 54-year-old woman in Long Island City during an unprovoked attack that left her critically injured.

Police from the 114th Precinct are looking for a couple who attacked a 54-year-old woman in Long Island City, leaving her critically injured on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 19.

The victim was walking near the intersection of 37th Avenue and 37th Street, just steps from Northern Boulevard, around 4 a.m., when she was confronted by a group of people on the sidewalk when suddenly a man and a woman began to punch her multiple times with closed fists causing her to fall, striking her head on the sidewalk, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects. The woman has a dark complexion, and is approximately 18 to 30 years old with a medium build and black hair. She wore a brown sweater, shorts with stripes, and black and white sneakers. The man also has a dark complexion and is approximately 18 to 30 years of age with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white flower patterns and blue jeans.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this unprovoked attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 114th Precinct has reported 459 felony assaults so far in 2025, 21 fewer than the 480 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 4.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.