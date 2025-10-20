Woman struck and killed by 7 train in apparent suicide at Corona Plaza subway station: NYPD

A 39-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Manhattan-bound 7 train in an apparent suicide at Corona Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 responded to a 911 call of a woman trapped beneath the train at 4 p.m. and had power shut down in both directions as first responders worked to extricate the 39-year-old woman, who had severe trauma.

Traffic was closed down in both directions on Roosevelt Avenue as FDNY units arrived at the location and police worked crowd control.

EMS removed her from the tracks and rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital where she was subsequently pronounced dead, an NYPD spokesman said Monday.

Further investigation determined that the operator of the Manhattan-bound 7 train saw the woman jump in front of the train and could not stop in time before striking her. She was not the victim of a crime, police said. Her identification is pending family notification.

Service was restored in both directions by 7 p.m.