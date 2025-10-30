Woman beaten and robbed near Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly attacked a young woman in Sunnyside before robbing her on the night of Oct. 21.

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for a woman who punched out and robbed another woman in Sunnyside on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was walking past an apartment building at 45-09 39th Pl., a couple of doors south of Queens Boulevard, just after 10 p.m. when a stranger approached her from behind and grabbed her by the hair. The assailant proceeded to punch her in the face multiple times with a closed fist before forcibly removing her cell phone, which is valued at around $800, an NYPD spokesman said Thursday.

The attacker fled towards the 7 train station at 40th Street and Queens Boulevard. Police say she remains at large.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described her as having blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a dark-colored bag.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 108th Precinct has reported 177 robberies so far in 2025, 26 fewer than the 203 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 247 reported so far this year, 25 more than the 222 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 11.3%, according to CompStat.