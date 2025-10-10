Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, marking an international day dedicated to raising awareness, promoting education and advocating for mental health. With days getting shorter and cooler weather rolling in, it’s the perfect time to reflect on mood-boosting habits to get through the colder seasons.

If you’re already dreading the start of 4:30 p.m. sunsets next month when Daylight Saving Time ends, there are plenty of health and wellness tips that can help to naturally boost your mood without having to empty your savings account trying to squeeze in a mid-winter tropical escape. From nutrition tips to mental health boosting apps, here are some helpful tools to combat the cool-weather blues.

Incorporate mood-boosting food into your diet

You don’t need to completely revamp your diet or spend a ton of money on health foods to begin incorporating nutrient-packed food or snacks into your routine that will boost happiness. Even just a handful a day of almonds, pistachios or cashews is packed with nutrients that will calm you and boost your mood, including magnesium, Vitamin E and Selenium, to name just a few of the superfoods’ benefits.

Other nutrient-packed foods include salmon, which contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, and bananas, which are rich in vitamin B6, which helps boost dopamine and serotonin levels.

Explore supplements that might work for you

Statistics show that NYC is a very vitamin D-deficient city, especially with cold winters, and with shorter days and less time outside, a vitamin D supplement can make a world of difference. While natural vitamin D from the sun or foods like salmon is best, it can sometimes be challenging to obtain enough naturally.

While it’s best to speak with your primary physician to find out if taking vitamin D supplements is right for you, it’s certainly worth exploring for an extra boost.

Getting natural sunlight when you can

Colder weather can certainly make it seem like the best place to be is in a nice, warm home under the covers, but it’s still important to make sure you’re getting outside every day and getting some sunlight, even if it’s not as gorgeous as a summer day. Getting outside and connecting with nature is a great way to boost your mood and practice mindfulness. Studies show that even a 30-minute walk releases endorphins and reduces stress.

Getting moving and staying active

As Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” once said, “Exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy.” Working out isn’t just about losing weight or reaching a certain number on a scale; it has tons of benefits for the overall well-being of your body and mind. Whether you work out alone or join a fitness class, it’s vital to stay active to boost your immune system and your mood.

Luckily, Queens is filled with plenty of free fitness classes through NYC Parks, as well as other programs. Find something that works for you and make it a habit to move every day.

Staying connected with loved ones

It’s so much easier to make plans to meet up when it’s 85 degrees and sunny and just sitting in a park on a gorgeous day feels fulfilling. It’s much harder to find that motivation when it’s cold and there isn’t a peek of sun in sight.

Whether you make a promise to yourself to message a friend or family member at least once a day, or commit to a once-a-month meet-up, either with friends or by making new connections, it’s important to stay connected with others, regardless of the forecast.

Mood boosting apps

There are plenty of apps that are focused on self-care that can help you with anxiety, getting tasks done, staying mindful with meditation and breathing exercises and more. Find something that works for you and use it daily to stay on top of your health and mindfulness activities.