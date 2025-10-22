The Classical Kids Fair is returning to Queens Theatre on Nov. 9, offering a fun way to introduce young children from ages 4 to 10 to classical music through an afternoon filled with interactive activities.

The free family event, now in its fourth year, will take place at 14 United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The event is set to take place from noon to 4 p.m., featuring live performances, workshops, arts and crafts and other engaging activities.

The fair is presented by New York’s classical music station, WQXR (105.9 FM), which will feature an instrument discovery zone, allowing kids to experiment with different instruments and attend demonstrations of the instruments led by Music from China. Queens Theatre’s own teaching artists, Lorena Marin Ortiz and Brian Feinstein, will lead dance and songwriting workshops, and family members of all ages are invited to participate in musical arts and crafts activities.

The fair will also feature live performances from acts such as Musiquita, The Louis Armstrong House Museum All-Stars, Brownstone Brass and the Alegria Ensemble. The annual fair, which is free for all to attend, upholds the mission of WQXR to bring the best of New York City’s extensive classical music scene to as many people as possible and inspire the next generation of music lovers.

The annual event held at Queens Theatre is the perfect venue for the Classical Kids Fair, as the venue has made it part of its mission to provide music, entertainment, and art from cultures all over the world to the World’s Borough at an affordable price, making art and theater accessible to all. The fair is one of many diverse and entertaining events slated for the iconic venue, including Laughs for All: A Comedy Night Benefiting Queens Theatre on Nov. 15, the Omnium Circus on Nov. 16, and more upcoming performances.

While tickets for the Classical Kids Fair are free, reservations are encouraged and may be made through the Queens Theatre website. To learn more about the fair and other shows at Queens Theatre, stay up to date with all their latest news at @queenstheatre.