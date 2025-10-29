Your Vote 2025: District 19: Contenders talk healthcare

Sponsored by AARP

This week, the news team spoke with City Council candidates for District 19, Ben Chou and incumbent Vickie Paladino, to hear how they would address issues surrounding healthcare.

Q: Many seniors struggle to find affordable and nearby healthcare services. What strategies would you propose to expand access to primary care and specialty services for older adults, especially in underserved neighborhoods?

Chou: It’s sadly only going to get worse after Republicans in Congress gutted Medicaid, putting even more pressure on seniors who already struggle to access affordable care. At the city level, we can’t fix federal policy, but we can make it easier for older adults to reach the care they need. Expanding Access-A-Ride and improving its reliability is one step in the right direction. No one should miss a doctor’s appointment because of transportation barriers.

Paladino: As a senior myself, I’ve experienced the challenges associated with finding healthcare services locally and affordably. In my district, I’m currently working towards bringing additional senior-specific healthcare and social services into both Whitestone and Bayside and plan to have details that we can make public in the next few months. I’m interested in additional senior housing, as well as new senior centers that not only provide social activities, but also healthcare resources and transportation to specialists as necessary for our area seniors. I’m working on public-private partnerships to help make this happen.

Q: Chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and arthritis are common among seniors. How would you support programs that focus on preventive care, management of chronic illnesses, and health education tailored for older residents?

Chou: We need to meet our older adults where they are. Not just in hospitals or clinics, but in the places they already gather every day. That means supporting preventive education and health programs in libraries, parks, and senior centers. Places where older adults feel comfortable and connected. Simple steps like hosting blood pressure screenings or diabetes workshops in these familiar spaces can make a real difference in managing chronic conditions before they become emergencies.

Paladino: Seniors need to be aware of how to best take care of themselves as they get older, as well as how to recognize symptoms early and where to go for help. The city currently has several programs designed for this specific purpose, however it seems that the city is not as committed to them as they used to be. I’m proud to have the endorsement of Herb Stupp, the former commissioner of the New York City Department for the Aging (DFTA) under Mayor Giuliani. Herb has been a great friend and resource for my office, and has helped me better understand what a functional senior program should look like, and I look forward to continuing to employ his expertise.

Q: During public health emergencies, seniors are disproportionately affected. What plans do you have to ensure that older residents receive timely information, vaccinations, and emergency healthcare services in times of crisis?

Chou: We need to be better about personal outreach — not everyone gets their news from social media or email. During any public health emergency, the city should work closely with NORCs, senior centers, places of worship, and libraries to reach older adults directly, whether that’s through phone calls, flyers, or trusted local networks.

Paladino: After the massive failures of the COVID era which resulted in thousands of seniors dying needlessly due to bad policy, both the city and state governments should have taken a major step back and reassessed how we handle public health emergencies in New York. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’re doing anywhere near enough at this time, and many of the same shortcomings remain. And while council members don’t have much say over state healthcare policy, and our city government seems far more focused on building bike lanes that nobody wants than taking care of seniors, here in my district I use my significant platform and local connections to ensure our residents are informed and cared for at a level significantly better than the rest of the city.