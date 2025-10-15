Your Vote 2025: District 30: Contenders talk community programs

Sponsored by AARP

Phil Wong or Alicia B. Vaichunas are still going head to head for the City Council seat in District 30. This week, the news team spoke with each candidate to hear their thoughts on community programs.

Q: Nonprofit organizations provide essential services that help older adults age in place, yet many have faced funding cuts and increased demand. What actions would you take to strengthen and stabilize community-based organizations, including those that run older adult centers?

Vaichunas: I’d get baseline funding, use multi year contracts and pay providers on time so they can serve clients.

Wong: I will fight to be in the Aging Committee, and be a staunch supporter of such services to seniors. Older adult centers are essential – we all age and will retire eventually. CBO’s rely a lot on volunteers, and I will make sure the council officer offers a lot of guidance on where to apply for assistance and what to do to stay in compliance as a non-profit.

Q: What initiatives or funding strategies are you supporting to expand community-based services that cater to the health, social, and daily needs of older adults in your district?

Vaichunas: I’d increase home delivered meals, caregiver relief, case management, and screenings. I’d also fund small grants for senior shuttles to stores and appointments.

Wong: I offer more generous discounts on senior citizens’ real estate tax exemptions, and star/enhanced star exemptions. I will fund senior center-based “ambassadors” to make weekly visits to seniors who live alone to make sure they are well and not neglected.

Q: How can city agencies and community organizations work together to improve access to home care, transportation, and social programs for seniors who prefer to age independently within their communities?

Vaichunas: I want to create a district with no wrong door referral system, one hotline and in person help at libraries and centers. I’d use warm handoffs between providers.

Wong: For these independent seniors, unless in dire need of help they just won’t ask for help. No easy solution on how to offer help to those who refuse to get help.