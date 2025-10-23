Your Vote 2025: District 30: Contenders talk digital connectivity

Sponsored by AARP

The race for the District 30 City Council seat remains highly competitive, with Phil Wong and Alicia B. Vaichunas continuing their campaigns. The news team recently spoke with both contenders to hear how they would protect digital connectivity for aging city residents.

Q: Access to high-speed internet is increasingly necessary for telehealth, online social connections, and accessing essential services. However, approximately 27% of New York City households (around 730,000 homes) lacked a broadband internet subscription as of December 2024. What will you do to expand affordable high-speed internet access for older New Yorkers?

Vaichunas: I’d negotiate low cost senior plans with providers, add city Wi-Fi in libraries and centers and support building wiring upgrades using federal and state funds.

Wong: Fund libraries to lend out broadband hotspot devices. Work with telecom companies to offer discounted broadband services to seniors or households receiving public assistance.

Q:What policies or programs are in place or being developed to improve digital access and literacy among older residents, ensuring they can stay connected and access essential services online?

Vaichunas: I’d offer small group classes with patient instructors and provide loaner tablets. Teach telehealth, benefits portals, privacy, and scam protection.

Wong: Fund more programs to send free phones to seniors with low income. There is such a program right now but not well funded or well publicized.

Q:What steps are being taken to ensure that city services, healthcare, and social programs are accessible to seniors through digital platforms, especially for those with limited technology experience?

Vaichunas: I’d require large text and plain language on all major portals and always keep a live phone option. I’d send agency staff to local centers for help days so forms get done on the spot.

Wong: It’s very hard to train seniors to use their phones to scan documents, or use their computers to upload documents when applying for tax exemption or public assistance benefits. We must leave a paper option for them to apply in paper form, and submit hard copies to an office with a number they could call to follow up. Many don’t know how to scan documents and save them as PDFs for uploading. Many don’t even know what a portal is.