Your Vote 2025: District 30: Contenders talk education

Sponsored by AARP

As their campaign comes to a close, District 30 City Council contenders Phil Wong and Alicia B. Vaichunas spoke with the news team to share their perspectives on issues surrounding education in the district.

Q: What initiatives would you support to promote continued education and skill-building opportunities for seniors in your district?

Vaichunas: Lifelong learning helps seniors stay active, empowered, and socially connected. I will support expanding classes at senior centers, libraries, and community schools offering art, history, language, financial literacy, and healthy living workshops. These programs are not just educational — they reduce isolation and improve overall mental and emotional wellbeing. Every senior should have opportunities to keep growing at every stage of life.

Wong: I would like to see seniors paired up with high school kids for a mutual learning experience. I would connect high schools with senior centers to develop a curriculum where they teach each other. Seniors have great wisdom and stories to tell younger generations, who in turn can teach seniors about ways to use technology to save time and improve their quality of life. Understanding is a way to bridge the generation gap.

Q: Digital literacy is increasingly important for accessing healthcare, government services, and staying connected. How would you help older residents develop digital skills and ensure they have access to necessary technology?

Vaichunas: More and more essential services are moving online, and many seniors feel left behind. I support creating hands-on digital literacy programs that teach seniors how to navigate healthcare portals, benefits systems, online safety, and everyday technology. I’ll also advocate to increase access to free or low-cost devices and reliable internet so no one is excluded from basic services because they aren’t “online enough.” When seniors are digitally connected, they are more independent and secure.

Wong: ​​In addition to the school program I just mentioned, I plan on funding programs at libraries and senior centers that teach seniors how to navigate the online world and show them how to use different apps to improve their quality of life.

Q: Many seniors wish to stay engaged and informed about community issues. What programs or partnerships would you advocate for to provide educational workshops, seminars, or discussions tailored specifically for older adults?

Vaichunas: Many seniors want to stay engaged in what’s happening in their community — they just need spaces designed with them in mind. I will support partnerships between local organizations, schools, and advocacy groups to host regular town halls, informational seminars, and discussion series tailored to seniors. These programs would keep older adults informed about policy changes, community resources, transportation, and public safety updates. Seniors built these neighborhoods, and their voices must always remain part of local decision-making.

Wong: I find that many seniors still do not know how to contact 311 or find help for themselves. I would partner with city agencies to provide seminars to teach them how to access the services they need and interact well with the government.