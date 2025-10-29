Your Vote 2025: District 30: Contenders talk healthcare

Sponsored by AARP

District 30 City Council candidates Phil Wong and Alicia B. Vaichunas sat down with the news team to discuss their thoughts on healthcare in their final days of competition.

Q: Many seniors struggle to find affordable and nearby healthcare services. What strategies would you propose to expand access to primary care and specialty services for older adults, especially in underserved neighborhoods?

Wong: Seniors should be able to access the best doctors, whether they are in our district or outside of it. I know Access-A-Ride can be problematic, so I propose organizing a volunteer force to help transport seniors to their appointments. This has worked in other communities.

Vaichunas: Many seniors in our district struggle to find nearby, affordable healthcare, and that’s unacceptable. I will work to expand neighborhood-based clinics and mobile medical units so seniors don’t have to travel far for care. I also support bringing more specialists directly into our communities through hospital partnerships and co-locating services inside senior centers. Seniors should be able to access care close to home with dignity and consistency.

Q: Chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and arthritis are common among seniors. How would you support programs that focus on preventive care, management of chronic illnesses, and health education tailored for older residents?

Wong: Nutrition and exercise programs are vital to keeping the senior population healthy and I would fund these initiatives at senior centers and other community organizations that provide these types of services. Even a simple walking meetup would do wonders for their mobility and social lives.

Vaichunas: Preventive care should never be an afterthought, especially when so many seniors are living with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, or mobility issues. I will advocate for more funding for senior health education programs, nutrition support, and early screening events held right in the community. I also want to expand partnerships with primary care providers so seniors can get consistent monitoring and follow-up care without long wait times or confusing referrals. When we support prevention, we protect both quality of life and independence.

Q: What plans do you have to ensure that older residents receive timely information, vaccinations, and emergency healthcare services in times of crisis?

Wong: ​​Seniors are among the most vulnerable members of our community and I would ask the Office of Emergency Management to come up with a plan that prioritizes services to them.

Vaichunas: We learned during COVID that seniors are hit first and hardest during any public health emergency. As Council Member, I will push for clear communication systems tailored to older adults — including phone trees, multilingual outreach, and partnerships with houses of worship and civic groups. I’ll also work to ensure vaccines, medications, and emergency resources are distributed directly through trusted neighborhood hubs so seniors don’t fall through the cracks. Seniors deserve to feel safe and informed in any crisis.